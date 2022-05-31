Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children raises $450,000 at annual gala

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children raised more than $450,000 — meeting and exceeding its target goal — to fund partial tuition assistance scholarships for underprivileged students attending Archdiocese of Newark Catholic schools at its annual gala in West Orange’s Pleasantdale Chateau on May 11.

This year’s gala honored three leaders within the archdiocese for their commitment to Catholic education: Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark; Joseph E. Nyre, president of Seton Hall University; and Michael Maron, president and CEO of Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck. More than 130 scholarship recipients from St. Joseph School in East Orange and St. Michael School in Newark were also present to greet the gala’s 352 guests. Student speaker Isadora Da Silva, an 11th-grader from Mother Seton Regional High School in Clark, offered a personal and poignant reflection describing how her SFIC scholarship made her educational experience possible.

Michelle L. Hartman, the CEO of SFIC, agreed.

“Many students would not have the opportunity to receive a quality education from the Archdiocese’s Catholic schools without our scholarships, so we’re very grateful for the funds raised at the gala,” Hartman said. “And this year’s gala was really nice because we recognized the leaders of three of the biggest Catholic organizations in North Jersey. Because of that, many of our guests knew each other, so it was like one big family getting together.”

Fundraising for scholarships was not the only focus of this year’s gala. SFIC surprised Tobin with a celebration for his birthday, presenting him with a cake and a heartwarming video featuring photos from his youth. Then, with several members of the Tobin family in attendance, Hartman announced the new Joseph and Marie Terese Tobin Memorial Scholarship to honor the cardinal’s parents and commemorate their passion for Catholic education. The scholarship’s inaugural gift is $100,000.

To learn more about SFIC and its scholarships, visit www.sficnj.org.

Photos Courtesy of Neil van Niekerk/SFIC