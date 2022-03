Scouts earn merit badge at Codey Arena

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Boys Scouts from West Orange Troop 6 recently completed their skating merit badge at the Richard J. Codey Arena during a public ice-skating session. Pictured are skating merit badge counselor and hockey coach Sal Anderton; Scouts Kyle Kuzniewski, J.J. Godin, Xavier Kong and Tyler Kaesshaefer; assistant Scoutmaster Charles Coxe; and Troop 6 senior patrol leader Gus Peterson. Scouts select merit badges to work on from a variety of categories ranging from camping and fishing to world citizenship skills, and are guided by parent volunteers and merit badge counselors. For more information, contact Troop6WO@gmail.com.