Seton Hall Prep teacher nominated for statewide award

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Archdiocese of Newark has nominated its Teacher of the Year, Juliette Wester, a history teacher at Seton Hall Preparatory School in West Orange, for the New Jersey Council for American Private Education’s 2022 New Jersey Nonpublic School Teacher of the Year Award.

NJCAPE is a diverse group of nonpublic schools throughout New Jersey, including private, independent and religious schools. The New Jersey Nonpublic School Teacher of the Year Award is a prestigious title the organization awards annually to a teacher who exhibits outstanding dedication, knowledge and skill for his or her craft, while demonstrating respect and admiration for students, parents and colleagues. Wester was nominated for the award after her students this past school year scored high marks on their Advanced Placement exams. The administration at Seton Hall Prep described her as a diligent and caring teacher who is a “mainstay at sporting events” and frequently goes above and beyond to ensure the success of SHP students.

Wester is currently undergoing an interview process with NJCAPE to determine her eligibility for the award. NJCAPE will announce the winner early in the school year.

“The Archdiocesan Office of Catholic Schools is thrilled to recognize Juliette Wester as the Archdiocese of Newark Teacher of the Year and to nominate her for the NJCAPE Nonpublic School Teacher of the Year Award,” said Barbara Dolan, superintendent of Catholic schools for the Archdiocese of Newark. “Julie is a dedicated and talented teacher and a wonderful witness to the mission of Catholic school education. Her own educational journey is an example of the tremendous influence Catholic school teachers have in the life of their students.”

Wester is a product of the Archdiocese of Newark’s Catholic schools, having attended Our Lady of Sorrows Grammar School in Maplewood and the Academy of Saint Elizabeth in Florham Park, before going on to earn her bachelor’s degree in political science and economics from Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Pa., and her Master of Education at Seton Hall University in South Orange. She has only worked in Catholic schools, having taught at Marian Middle School in St. Louis, Mo., and the Sisters Academy in Asbury Park before joining Seton Hall Prep in 2014.

“Being recognized for this award was so amazing and really such an honor, but it is because I have been surrounded by such wonderful educators my whole life as both a student and a teacher,” Wester said. “I would not be getting this award if it were not for the privilege of being surrounded by so many wonderful teachers I have been taught by and have taught with.”