Sheard to host Mental Health Association in NJ’s ‘Evening of Excellence’

FLORHAM PARK, NJ — West Orange resident Lynette Sheard will host the Mental Health Association in New Jersey’s statewide “Evening of Excellence” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. at the Park Savoy Estate in Florham Park.

Sheard is the director of MHANJ’s New Jersey Mental Health Players, a highly successful, interactive community education program, and winner of the 2021 national Richard Van Horn Innovation in Programming Award from Mental Health America. Sheard has worked at the Mental Health Association for more than 18 years as a staff development trainer, senior employment specialist and a community education coordinator. Combining art and advocacy, she channels her enthusiasm to the program’s mission of increasing education and awareness, decreasing stigma, and breaking the silence around mental illness and emotional wellness.

Sheard is certified by Mental Health America as a trainer of mental health first aid. She is also a certified trainer of “Question, Persuade, Refer” suicide prevention training, crisis intervention, and trauma-informed care. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she provided a weekly webinar, “Why the Show Must Go On — How to Maintain Your Creative Sanity,” highlighting the connection between creativity and mental health along with the virtual presentations by the NJ Mental Health Players. It was viewed by more than 15,000 people.

In addition to the Richard Van Horn Innovation in Programming Award, Sheard has been recognized by several other organizations for her accomplishments. She received the APSE Employment Professional of the Year award for her work with individuals with disabilities from the Association of People Supporting Employment First.

She is a versatile vocalist, actor, activist, producer, director and vocal coach. Theater credits include principal roles in “Dreamgirls,” “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” “Ragtime,” “Swing,” “Aida,” “For Colored Girls,” “A Raisin in the Sun” and “Avenue Q,” a performance for which Broadway World declared that “she is fabulous with a voice that shakes the rafters.” She is the CEO of Lynette Entertainment LLC.

For more information about the MHANJ and this event, visit mhanj.org/event/event-name/ or call 973-571-4100, ext. 123.