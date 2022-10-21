Six West Orange High students receive National Merit commendation

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School recently recognized six students who received letters of commendation from the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The National Merit Scholarship website notes, “Of the 1.5 million entrants, some 50,000 with the highest PSAT/NMSQT selection index scores in 2021 … qualify for recognition in the National Merit Scholarship Program.” The six commended students are among approximately 34,000 students nationally that received PSAT/NMSQT letters of commendation in recognition of their outstanding academic performance.

“Our merit scholars are a great example of how students have applied themselves academically at West Orange High School,” Principal Hayden Moore said. “They have worked hard despite the challenges faced during the pandemic and represent West Orange proudly.”