Six West Orange police officers receive promotions

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A promotional ceremony was held for six West Orange Police personnel at the Wilshire Grand Hotel on March 9. Dennis McCole was promoted to the rank of lieutenant, and Marc H. Forges, Christopher Polizzano, Michael DelPlato, Jose O. Alvarez Jr. and Jeffrey C. James Jr. were all promoted to the rank of sergeant. All were sworn in by West Orange Mayor Robert Parisi. Lisa McCole held the Bible for her husband, while Chief James Abbott did the same for the five sergeants as they placed their hands on one another’s shoulders simultaneously in taking the oath. The public ceremony was attended by town officials, family members and friends.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan