South Orange author raises money at West Orange Library to support Ukraine

WEST ORANGE, NJ — South Orange resident Rebecca Hardiman gave an author talk and was interviewed by Laura Van Dyke, West Orange senior services coordinator, about her debut novel, “Good Eggs,” on March 16 at the West Orange Public Library.

The evening discussion pondered the novel’s depth beneath its humor. Hardiman’s lively story of a three-generation Irish family takes the reader on a journey as characters navigate the trials and tribulations of relationships — often with curious choices to combat isolation and discontent. The spirited character of Millie, age 83, challenges the reader to reconsider their definition of “older adult.”

Attendees had the opportunity to ask questions and Hardiman shared intriguing details of the writer process. Hardiman raised $300 through sales of the newly released paperback version with all proceeds going to UNICEF Ukraine.