St. Cloud Elementary participates in Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Nov. 14, 1960, Ruby Bridges walked through the doors of William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans, La. In doing so, the 6-year-old made history as being the first black child to enter the school as a student, effectively bringing integration to the segregated elementary school.

When the AAA safety patrollers from Martin Elementary School in San Francisco, Calif., heard the story of Ruby Bridges, they went to the California State Legislature to ask for more to be done to honor Bridges. On Sept. 10, 2021, a resolution was passed creating Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day on Nov. 14.

This year, students at St. Cloud Elementary School held their own Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day, walking across Stagg Field, bearing banners and posters that spoke of equality and recognized how Bridges helped change the world. Schools across the country, including St. Cloud, have joined in on the civil rights movement supporting inclusivity and decrying racism “one step at a time.”

