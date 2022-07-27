Successful Camp Falcon offers first-of-its-kind opportunity in NJ

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In a first-of-its-kind event in New Jersey, the West Orange High School Air Force Jr. ROTC’s Camp Falcon wrapped on July 9, offering students a unique glimpse into military life and the opportunities it can provide post-graduation.

Fifty-four students in grades seven through 11 attended the military bootcamp–style training course, where they learned and experienced: leadership and followership skills; self discipline; teamwork; basic first aid from the West Orange Fire Department; self defense from Guerrero Martial Arts; land navigation from returned U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Robert Desch; USAF drills and ceremonies from the AFROTC Detachment 485 cadets from Rutgers University; and physical training. They also were treated to a tour of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, where they completed an obstacle course. Additionally, a U.S. Army National Guard black hawk helicopter landed and gave a mission brief at WOHS.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD