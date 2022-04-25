Sunday morning fire displaces West Orange townhouse residents

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Fire Department responded to a fire in progress at 58 Hart Drive on Sunday morning, April 24, shortly before 10 a.m., according to township public information officer Joseph Fagan. The fire consumed four to five units of a 16-unit townhouse building. Gas and electric services were shut off to the entire building and occupants were displaced due to the fire. The Red Cross was on scene to provide assistance to those in need.

A resident in the unit where the fire occurred experienced smoke inhalation but refused medical attention or transport. A woman was taken to the hospital by a friend shortly into the incident but there is no information available on her status. There was a report of a small laceration suffered by a firefighter of a mutual aid company that did not require treatment. One other firefighter was treated for a minor injury on scene. No other civilian or firefighter injuries have been reported. An initial investigation has ruled out anything incendiary; however, a full investigation is ongoing.

The affected housing units experienced extensive fire damage and floor collapse. Fire crews began defensive operations and worked to protect the exposures to the other townhouses. Firefighters successfully contained the fire from spreading to other units and the townhouses were safely evacuated of all residents.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange Fire Department