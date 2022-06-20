Take a tour of West Orange Town Hall with the township historian

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Discover the secrets of West Orange Town Hall, which officially opened for business on June 14, 1937. The public is invited to join township historian Joseph Fagan on a walking tour inside Town Hall, 66 Main St., on Saturday, June 25, at 11 a.m. The building is now 85 years old and is full of history.

All are invited to the free tour that includes a visual presentation inside historic council chambers with vintage pictures and maps. Fagan also traces the history of the municipal government to its present-day location. The tour, lasting less than an hour and a half, is sponsored by the Downtown West Orange Alliance. Registration by email is preferred but not required. To reserve a spot for the tour, send an email to jfagan@westorange.org.