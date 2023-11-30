The man finally catches up to Turkules

WEST ORANGE — A tough and elusive wild turkey nicknamed “Turkules,” who was a fixture on the front lawns of Kessler Institute and Daughters Of Israel both located on Pleasant Valley Way, has been captured.

Turkules gained notoriety over the last two months when he set up camp and took over the location causing widespread attention and attracting local and national media.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is under contract with the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Fish Game and Wildlife, had been pursuing Turkules and had even lodged a tranquilizer dart in the breast area, which had no effect on Turkules who continued to wear the dart defiantly.

Turkules had also wandered into traffic on Pleasant Valley Way, been struck by a passing car but had survived that unscathed too. Had it not been for the number of complaints the township had received with regard to Turkules aggressive behavior concerning pedestrians, joggers, bicyclists, and motorists, township officials would have been content to allow Turkules to remain as long as he wanted.

Rather than euthanize Turkules, the township’s elected officials insisted Turkules be brought to justice alive.

Once captured, an official pardon was issued by Mayor Susan McCartney and Turkules was relocated to an undisclosed location here in the Garden State.

Rumor has it that Turkules is living comfortably now in Cranbury but that could not be confirmed.