Thomas Edison NHP goes cash-free for entrance fees and park passes

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Beginning March 12, Thomas Edison National Historical Park in West Orange no longer accepts cash as a method of payment for entrance fees or the purchase of park passes. Visitors may use a credit or debit card at the park visitor center to pay their entrance fee, or they can purchase their entrance passes ahead of their visit using the recreation.gov website or mobile app.

According to a press release from the park, implementing a cash-free system reduces the contact and wait time at the visitor center, especially during peak visitor hours, thus increasing the time for visitors to enjoy the park.

For more information about Thomas Edison NHP, visit www.nps.gov/edis.