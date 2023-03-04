Touze is the WOHSSMA Scholar Athlete of the Week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Jhensen Touze is the West Orange High School Sports Media Association’s Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Touze, a member of the class of 2023, is a two-sport varsity athlete in both football and basketball, and has been an integral part of his school’s sports teams for three years. He helped his school’s football team secure its first-ever sectional championship, and has also shown his dedication to community involvement through his participation in the Black Student Union, American Culinary Federation, and Unity Club.

In addition to his impressive athletic abilities, Touze has also maintained a 3.4 grade-point average, showcasing his commitment to academic excellence. He will be taking his talents to Assumption University where he will be pursuing a major in accounting while continuing to play football.

Touze’s achievements serve as an inspiration to all student-athletes, proving that it is possible to excel both in the classroom and on the field.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association