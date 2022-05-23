Township raises Haitian flag on steps of West Orange Town Hall

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Community members joined West Orange Councilwoman Tammy Williams, Council President Susan McCartney, Human Relations Commissioner Elizabeth Milhim, keynote speaker Sgt. Nelson Abraham Cyprien, Natacha Clesca-Charlemagne and Councilman Bill Rutherford at a Haitian flag-raising event at West Orange Town Hall on March 19.

The ceremony honored the 219th anniversary of the creation of the Haitian flag. The national anthems of the United States and Haiti were sung by Erna Letemps Romelus along with traditional Haitian songs.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan