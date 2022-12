This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual Turkey Trot returned to Gregory Elementary School in West Orange on Nov. 22 after a three-year absence. Under sunny skies, third-, fourth- and fifth-graders ran around the school to the cheers of younger students, faculty and parents. Students ran two laps around the school as West Orange police officers, teachers and parent volunteers watched over them.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD