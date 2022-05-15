Two arrested for Eagle Rock Reservation murder

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura announced May 11 that two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of Kelsey Steels, 31, of Bronx, N.Y., who was found dead from a gunshot wound at Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange.

Michael Verdel, 71, of the Bronx, and Posley Sulaiman, 31, of Detroit, Mich., have been charged with the murder of Steels, who was fatally shot on March 4 on a hiking trail at the reservation.

Verdel was taken into custody in New York and has been extradited to New Jersey. Verdel, who is referred to as “the rabbi’’ by those who know him, has been charged with murder, felony murder, conspiracy and robbery — all first-degree offenses. He is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose — second-degree crimes.

The second suspect, Sulaiman, remains in custody in New York at Rikers Island on a New York gun charge, as of May 11. In New Jersey, he is charged with murder, felony murder, conspiracy and robbery — all first-degree offenses — and two weapons offenses: unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

It is alleged that Sulaiman and Verdel met Steels at Verdel’s apartment in the Bronx, then brought him to New Jersey and shot him.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless or until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.