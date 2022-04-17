Walk MS: rallying in West Orange to create a world free of multiple sclerosis

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The National Multiple Sclerosis Society will host “Walk MS: West Orange” on Sunday, April 24, at the South Mountain Recreation Complex’s Clipper Pavilion, where an estimated 800 people are expected to raise more than $170,000. In 2022, Walk MS will be in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began and is a unique opportunity for friends, loved ones and co-workers to gather and fundraise, connect and advocate for people affected by multiple sclerosis. Several protocols are being implemented to keep participants, volunteers, supporters and staff as safe as possible.

“‘Walk MS: West Orange’ is ready to bring everyone together to raise awareness and funds for critical MS research, and celebrate advancements made to date,” said Yasmin Nielson, president of the National MS Society’s New Jersey metro market. “We know that together we are stronger and will drive progress to cure MS.”

To register for this event, visit www.walkMS.org or call 855-372-1331. For fundraising resources, email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.