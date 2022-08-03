Washington Elementary hosts ‘Downtown Thursday’ event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Washington Elementary School hosted the latest “Downtown Thursday” event on July 29, featuring a variety of family-friendly events and the dedication of a new historical marker recognizing the old trolley system that once connected the township.

Downtown West Orange Alliance Director Megan Brill and her team organized the event, which included games sponsored by the West Orange Public Library, cupcake-making with Leilo’s Sweet Shop, face-painting with Miss Letty, crafts with BiFrost Studio, a West Orange senior citizen information booth and more.

Select Towing, the West Orange Fire Department and the West Orange Police Department held a touch-a-truck station for children to enjoy.

Township historian and public information officer Joseph Fagan explained the genesis of the town’s ninth and newest historical marker along the West Orange corridor, which was installed at the exact location where the first electric trolley arrived in 1892. The Schneider Hardware parking lot now marks the spot.

The final Downtown Thursday event of 2022 will be held Aug. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Eagle Rock and Mississippi avenues in the Lourdes section of town, and will feature a jazz band and walking tour.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD