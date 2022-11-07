Washington Elementary says ‘Happy Bookoween’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Washington Elementary reading specialist Wendi Giuliano and her team created a new sort of holiday with Bookoween, a celebration of all things literacy.

“We created our own Pumpkin Patch of Literacy here at Washington School,” Giuliano said.

“We have a building filled with brilliant minds, eager to learn and share more through creative projects … and our principal, Marie DeMaio, will stop at nothing to make certain her students have it all, including every opportunity to have fun while learning and growing.”

Every classroom and teacher, pre-K through fifth grade, was encouraged to participate.

“Teachers and students were so excited,” Giuliano said. “Each classroom had the freedom to go as big and as elaborate as they could imagine, and their artistic and creative abilities were overwhelming and beyond outstanding.”

DeMaio said it was impossible to pick a winner from the great entries.

“We hope that our students will visit the Pumpkin Patch of Literacy and decide, ‘I’d like to read a book about this character,’ so that our pumpkins will inspire more learning through reading,” Giuliano said.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD