West Orange African Heritage Organization elects new officers

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Wednesday, July 13, the West Orange African Heritage Organization swore in its new officers at Codey Arena. The election was held a month previously on June 8. This was the 10th swearing-in of officers of the organization since its inception in 1999.

The mission of the West Orange African Heritage Organization is to build a strong community presence. The organization is a volunteer service nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting academic achievement for area youth; advocating for economic equity and social justice for residents; and raising awareness of African heritage, culture and traditions, while building a strong community for West Orange residents of African descent.

The organization performs community service and encourages civic responsibility for all citizens. It promotes voter registration and community presence at council meetings; has hosted public forums for candidates; and advocates for diversity in appointments and hiring throughout the township. In addition, the members take part in justice-related protests and rallies.

Outgoing President Althia Tweiten expressed both sadness and joy on leaving the office. She was sad because she would not be able to interface on a weekly, sometimes daily basis with some of the most hardworking and dedicated members of the WOAHO, but had joy in her heart because she could concentrate now on her new position as fundraising and outreach chairperson. This was Tweiten’s second term as president. On July 13, Tweiten was presented with a bouquet of flowers and a slew of cards from the members present in gratitude for her leadership.

The new officers are:

President Yvonne Nambe-Roach, adjunct professor of Africana world studies at William Paterson University, entrepreneur, former WOAHO secretary and chairperson of the Kwanzaa committee.

Vice President Brent Scott, adjunct professor of graduate studies at Mercy College School of Business, former WOAHO historian and co-chairperson of Black History Month committee.

Financial secretary Linda Robinson, former educator in the Newark school system, liaison and consultant for Canterbury Senior Citizen Initiative, and former WOAHO vice president.

Transitional appointment officers are secretary Kathy Lisenco, parliamentarian Robert Simmons, historian Terry Scales, fundraising and outreach Chairperson Tweiten, and chaplain Christopher Shults.

Present officers are treasurer Catherine Sutherland, membership Chairperson Deborah Robinson, education Chairperson and sergeant-at-arms Doris Moses, and website manager Cynthia Bailey.

Standing committee chairpersons are: Kashon Abdul-Qadir, youth development; Lisenco and Scott, Black History Month; Nambe-Roach, Kwanzaa; Al Hughes, hospitality; Rosary Morelli, senior/community liaison; Joan Reeves, nominating; Barbara Clark, Bridge Whiz Club; Deborah Harvest, scholarship; Nambe-Roach, cultural awareness class; Tweiten and Darwin Davis, Men Who Cook; and Tanya Williams, social media.

WOAHO holds its quarterly general membership meetings on the third Wednesday of September, December, March and June. To join, attend a general meetings or email Nambe-Roach at ynambe@comcast.net.