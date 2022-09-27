West Orange BOE approves new principal for West Orange High School

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Oscar Guerrero, a West Orange resident and current principal of Memorial High School in West New York, N.J., was approved as the new principal of West Orange High School during the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 19. Guerrero will take the reins beginning Nov. 20 as current Principal Hayden Moore assumes the position of assistant superintendent of schools.

“I accept this proud honor of serving as your next principal of West Orange High School,” Guerrero said, thanking the board, interim Superintendent of School C. Lauren Schoen and Moore for their support. He also acknowledged his wife Jessica and his four children, two of whom attend Redwood School. “My family and I moved to this great community because it does pride itself on its diversity. … I can’t wait to get to work with you and our amazing staff at WOHS. Go Mountaineers!”

Guerrero began his career in education as a social studies teacher at Kearny High School, where he also served as the head football coach. He then moved to a position in the West New York Public Schools in 2010. This included positions as a social studies teacher, elementary assistant principal and, most recently for the past three years, principal of Memorial High School, which has a student body of more than 2,000 students.

Guerrero is a graduate of Saint Peter’s College with a master’s degree in administration and supervision. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in history, sociology and African studies from Lehigh University, where he was also a Division I athlete on the football team.

“He has been described as a compassionate, knowledgeable and humble educational leader who places his focus on fostering an equitable and accessible environment where everyone, no matter their identity or their circumstances, can belong, be inspired and can ultimately thrive,” Schoen said. “While we are very grateful for Mr. Moore’s steadfast leadership over the years at the high school, it is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Mr. Guerrero to our outstanding district.”