West Orange BOE election sees three candidates running

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Three candidates are running for two open seats on the West Orange Board of Education. Incumbent Jennifer Tunnicliffe, and challengers Robert Ivker and Gregory Tynes are all seeking votes this Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The story “Nov. 8 election features many choices in Essex,” which ran on Page 8 of the Nov. 3 West Orange Chronicle, incorrectly stated that Tynes was no longer running for Board of Education. Following the article’s publication, Tynes reached out to say he was still running. Prior to publication of that story, all attempts to contact Tynes were unsuccessful and multiple individuals had stated he was no longer running. The story has been corrected online.