West Orange BOE holds Parade of Honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Board of Education’s semiannual Parade of Honors was held on June 6, recognizing faculty, staff and students for service and accomplishments that have underscored the goals and vision of the school district.

Interim Superintendent of Schools C. Lauren Schoen greeted award recipients, their family members and community members. One by one, principals in each school recognized two outstanding members of their community.

Washington Elementary School Principal Marie DeMaio received special recognition for 60 years of service and assistance to Betty Maddalena Early Learning Center with the preschool program.

West Orange High School senior Marley Dias received the prestigious Trailblazer Award for her many accomplishments, notably her “1,000 Black Girl Books” campaign and advocacy to bring awareness to teen mental health issues. This award was first presented a few years back to its inaugural recipient, WOHS Class of 2014 graduate Dylan Pennell, who was instrumental in the formation of the school’s Air Force Jr. ROTC.

“We can’t wait to see what you will accomplish next,” said Suzanne Pennell, who presented the award.

Students from WOHS accepted into the Region I Choir performed under the direction of John Hellyer.

WOHS boys tennis, girls cheer and golf athletes were recognized for their excellent performance in the Super Essex Conference’s division championships, and the West Orange Recreation sixth-grade basketball team was recognized for its championship year.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD