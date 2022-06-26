West Orange Boy Scouts welcome yet another Eagle Scout

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Elks No. 1590 recently hosted a court of honor for Boy Scout Troop 2’s newest Eagle Scout, Taylor Brown.

Attaining the rank of Eagle Scout is an extraordinary achievement that bears testament to years of hard work, dedication and service. Fewer than 5 percent of all Scouts achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. Each Eagle Scout candidate is required to earn a minimum of 21 merit badges and complete an Eagle Scout project before his or her 18th birthday.

For his project, Brown built an outdoor storage shed for Montclair Community Farms, an organization that educates the community about gardening and sells the fresh produce to senior citizen residential communities.