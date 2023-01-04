West Orange ceremony promotes firefighters and police officers

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Mayor Robert D. Parisi issued the oath of office for promotions for four firefighters and five police officers at the Wilshire Grand Hotel on Dec. 28.

Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio and Police Chief James Abbott introduced the promotions with high praise for the promotees’ professional experience and commitment in serving the West Orange community.

Firefighters Jason Fregans, Angelo Tedesco, Matthew Keenan and Kevin Dean were all promoted to the rank of fire captain. Police Officers Michael Paglucci, Andrew Scioscia, Jason Padilla and Thomas McManus were all promoted to the rank of police sergeant, and Police Sgt. Robert O’Toole was promoted to the rank of police lieutenant.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan