West Orange family to hold CJ Waldron Memorial Golf Outing

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The inaugural CJ Waldron Memorial Golf Outing will be held Thursday, Sept. 29, with a rain date of Sept. 30, at Rock Spring Golf Club, 90 Rock Spring Road in West Orange. Breakfast and registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start and scramble format at 9 a.m., and concluding with lunch, reception and raffles at The Rock 1925 at 1:30 p.m. Entry fees include breakfast, green fees and cart, lunch, beer and wine, soda, and prizes. Awards will be given for longest drive, best team score and hole-in-one.

CJ Waldron was a 2009 graduate of West Orange High School, who received his bachelor’s degree from Penn State University. An avid golfer, Waldron also participated in and donated to THON, the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon. He and his siblings also all went through West Orange Police Athletic League programming. As a Mustang on the football team, Waldron wore No. 77. Waldron died July 27, 2021, at age 30.

Proceeds from this event will benefit THON and the West Orange PAL. Donations will go toward funding the construction of a new baseball field and program field house, in addition to the purchase of equipment and other program essentials. To sign up for the golf outing, contact TeeOff4CJ@gmail.com. Those interested should register by Sept. 9.