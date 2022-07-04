West Orange FD’s Williams selected as EMT of the Year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Anthony Williams, a member of the West Orange Fire Department, was the top vote getter for EMT of the Year, selected by local EMS partners from among 30 nominees in a contest sponsored by Mountainside Medical Center. Williams received the award on May 19, during National Emergency Medical Services Week, presented by Florey Cruz-Cerpa, MMC’s director of community outreach, at an EMT mixer at Glen Ridge Country Club.

Prior to joining the WOFD, Williams served with the U.S. Navy in the Global War on Terrorism. West Orange honors its veterans with 70 Hometown Hero banners hanging from utility poles throughout the downtown. Williams’ banner is displayed in front of fire headquarters on Valley Road.

At the June 28 West Orange Township Council meeting, President Susan McCartney presented Williams with a citation from the town, along with fire Chief Anthony Vecchio. The citation recognized Williams for being highly motivated with strong leadership and EMT skills, for having a wonderful bedside manner, and for improving knowledge and dedication within the department.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange