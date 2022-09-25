West Orange firefighter receives promotion to rank of captain

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Firefighter John Casiero was promoted to the rank of captain at the West Orange Township Council meeting on Sept. 20. He was sworn in by Mayor Robert D. Parisi while his wife, Jaclyn, held the Bible during the brief ceremony with family and friends in attendance. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio presented the traditional congratulatory bouquet of flowers to Casiero’s wife, who subsequently posed with their 4-year-old daughter, Amelia, looking on.

Casiero was born and raised in West Orange. He attended Seton Hall Prep and received a bachelor’s degree from Drew University in 2006. He began with the West Orange Fire Department in 2014 and completed his training at the Essex County Public Safety Academy. Casiero is a trained EMT and holds several other professional certifications; he is also a past recipient of a WOFD lifesaving commendation.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan