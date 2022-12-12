West Orange High FCCLA Club garners awards at competition

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Club at West Orange High School attended the FCCLA fall competition from Nov. 11 to 13 and returned with more medals to add to their already large cache.

In the banner category, Daniella Aghahawa and Vanessa Palta Carchi won a silver medal.

In the creative stitches category, Mekkiyah Salaam won a third-place gold medal; Jimena DelaRosa won a silver medal; Maria Echevarria won a gold medal; Isabella Schiner won a second-place gold medal; and Sarah Attamante won a first-place gold medal.

In the illustrated talk category, Letesha Wallace, Camaya Jean-Louis and Breanna Smith won a first-place gold medal.

In the interior design category, Annika Ginocchio and Emilia Favetta won a silver medal; and Tricia Joseph, Nancy Mirabeau and Jessica Wata won a second-place gold medal.

In the “Go Green” category, Francesca Schuler won a first-place gold medal and Rosie Kwok won a second-place gold medal.

In the Cupcake Challenge, Nora McNamara and Chelsea Adams won a gold medal.

In the “Passion for Fashion” category, Pricila Minchala won a third-place silver medal; Gavi Chauca won a silver medal; Jasmin Minchala won a gold medal; and Odyeli Ramos won a first-place gold medal and a summer scholarship from Berkeley College.

In the food fascination category, Emma Larsen won a first-place silver medal.

In the “Tune Into FCCA: Social Justice” category, Larsen won a first-place silver medal.

In addition to winning two awards, Larsen is FCCLA’s New Jersey vice president of communications. The WOHS FCCLA Club is advised by Jill Thompson and Monica Merino.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD