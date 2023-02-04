West Orange High School color guard invitational features more than 500 participants

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Winter Color Guard Invitational, which is part of the Mid-Atlantic Indoor Network, was back and better than ever on Jan. 28, featuring 33 winter color guards with more than 500 participants and drawing thousands to enjoy the performances.

Color guards from all over the state participated in scholastic and independent classes throughout the day. West Orange, as hosts of the event, performed in exhibition.

In the Class Scholastic Novice division: Woodbridge High School took first place with a score of 64.5; Allentown High School took second place with a score of 59.8; and Roxbury High School took third place with a score of 52.5. Parsippany Hills High School, with a score of 50.05, and Lakeland High School, with a score of 46.52, took home participation awards.

In the Class Scholastic Regional AA division: Fort Lee High School Varsity took first place with a score of 51.79; Morristown High School took second place with a score of 51.31; and Parsippany High School took third place with a score of 51.28. Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, with a score of 49.8, and Walt Whitman High School, with a score of 47.45, took home participation awards.

In the Class Scholastic Regional A division: Bridgewater Raritan High School took first place with a score of 68.12; Wayne Hills High School took second place with a score of 66.42; and Morris Hills High School took third place with a score of 65.81. Verona High School, with a score of 65.75; Ridgewood High School, with a score of 64.55; Northern Valley Combined High School, with a score of 64.16; West Essex Regional High School, with a score of 63.06; Nutley High School, with a score of 62.91; and Mahwah High School, with a score of 60.82, took home participation awards.

In the Class Independent Regional A division: Pegasus Too Winterguard took first place with a score of 63.05, and Snyder Winter Guard took second place with a score of 47.28.

In the Class Scholastic AA division: Hillsborough High School took first place with a score of 60.95, and Barnegat High School took second place with a score of 54.71.

In the Class Scholastic A division: Arlington High School took first place with a score of 68.48; West Milford High School took second place with a score of 65.5; and Westfield High School Varsity took third place with a score of 62.68. Pequannock High School, with a score of 59.15; Southern Regional High School, with a score of 58.68; and Monroe Township High School, with a score of 57.68, took home participation awards.

In the Class Independent A division: Emanon Winterguard took first place with a score of 64.98.

In the Class Scholastic Open division: Somerville High School took first place with a score of 73.2.

In the Class Independent World division: Fusion Winter Guard took first place with a score of 71.6.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD