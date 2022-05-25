West Orange High School hosts ‘Move the Spectrum’ event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School students and staff enjoyed an exciting array of activities designed to engage their senses at the “Move the Spectrum” event in Suriano Stadium on May 13.

“West Orange High School physical education teacher Chuck Mound decided to create the event after WOHS students were unable to attend a similar one due to space limits,” supervisor of health and physical education Kevin Alvine said. “We wanted our event to be open to all and have no limit to the number of attendees.”

“If you don’t have an opportunity, you create it,” Mound said.

The concept of “Move the Spectrum” was to create a series of sensory stations to engage special needs students from WOHS, Clifton, Wayne Hills, Wayne Valley and Randolph.

“We wanted to provide a cross-curriculum experience for the kids,” Alvine said.

The tagline for “Move the Spectrum” was “Connect, Create and Conquer,” as in connect with other students and staff, create your own experience, and conquer the day with a buddy, teacher or friend.

Stations were set up throughout Suriano Stadium and were manned by WOHS students and staff. The ROTC participated in a dance contest with dance class volunteers, members of the soccer and football teams played with students, music and marching band students offered gongs and drums to play, and there were glitter tattoos, races and games. The West Orange Police Department handed out prizes and displayed police items.

“The event was very well received and it was a huge success thanks to everyone that was involved. We plan on making this an annual event, building upon its success,” Alvine said.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD