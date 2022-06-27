West Orange High School math team ends season on high note

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School math team ended its 2021-22 school year by being recognized for individual and team awards at the Essex County Math League Contest, held May 25 at Caldwell University.

Tyler Harwood won first place overall in calculus and Daniel Vietrogoski won third place overall in statistics. The calculus team, comprising Harwood, James Tibang, Stephanie Nicolaescu, Nathaniel Rodgers and Selawami Dani, won second place in calculus. The math team as a whole won fifth place overall in the contest.

The club advisers are Katelyn Antico and Jonathan Tick.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD