West Orange High School names 2023 valedictorian and salutatorian

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School has named Richard James Tibang and Tyler Harwood as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of the Class of 2023.

Tibang has a grade-point average of 4.7937. He is a member of the Tri-M, Thespian, Mu Alpha Theta, French and National honor societies. He is a member of the Glee Club, Jubilee Choir and North Jersey I Choir, and was a vocalist for the Marching Mountaineers 2021 season. He is also a Mountaineer Mentor. Tibang plans to major in computer science in college and hopes to study at MIT, Princeton or Yale.

“My family and I are so thrilled about it,” Tibang said about being named valedictorian. “I am so, so grateful for this great honor!”

Harwood has a GPA of 4.7617. He is part of the Math, Science and National honor societies. He is the treasurer of the Italian Honor Society and belongs to the Italian Club, Chess Club and Asian Culture Club. He is also a Mountaineer Mentor.

In 2021, Harwood placed first in individual scoring and was part of the WOHS Calculus Team, placing second in the Essex County Math League Competition. He was nominated by the high school to apply to the Governor’s School of New Jersey Program in Engineering & Technology, attending last summer, and presented his research paper at the MIT Undergraduate Research Technology Conference on Oct. 1.

He is most interested in majoring in either mechanical engineering or aerospace engineering in college.

“I would like to say that it is a huge honor to be recognized as the salutatorian for such an impressive class and I would like to thank my parents, teachers, friends and anyone else that has helped me achieve this honor,” Harwood said.