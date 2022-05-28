West Orange High School prom shows off high fashion

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Prom, held May 26 at Birchwood Manor, was a joyful celebration in many ways. After making it through two years of online learning, students still shined academically, athletically and creatively. A newer trend is to attend in groups with their friends and not the required date their parents experienced. The start of graduation season for these remarkable seniors was filled with nostalgia, hope and excitement.

Photos Courtesy of WOHS