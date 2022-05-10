West Orange High School seniors celebrate Commitment Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Harvard. Yale. Cornell. NYU. Columbia. Northwestern. Rutgers. Brown. What do these prestigious universities all have in common? Graduating seniors from West Orange High School will begin their college careers at these distinguished institutions of learning, with many more students attending other esteemed halls of learning as well.

On May 5, students gathered for photos with Principal Hayden Moore and their friends. Moore also posed for a photo with his own daughter, Mia, who will be attending Rutgers University.

The photos represent a cross-section of graduating seniors, with many more not attending the photo op.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD