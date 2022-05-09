West Orange holds its first-ever Israeli flag-raising ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Town Hall held its first-ever Israeli flag raising on May 5 in celebration of the 74th anniversary of Israel. The event was organized by West Orange resident Amy Gallatin. Before the flag raising, Israel Nitzan, who serves as Israel’s consulate general, thanked Mayor Robert D. Parisi for hosting the event. The ceremony was well attended by council members, town officials, Israeli law enforcement officers, several volunteers of Hatzalah of West Orange and Livingston, local rabbis, and many residents from surrounding towns.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan