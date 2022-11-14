West Orange honors veterans at annual ceremony

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Mayor Robert D. Parisi honored Pete Longo at the annual West Orange Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11. Longo is West Orange’s oldest surviving World War II veteran, who turned 100 years old earlier this month.

Parisi also announced that West Orange resident CJ Morgan, who was killed in a training exercise while attending the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2019, will have his home street of Melon Drive renamed in his memory; CJ Morgan’s parents, Chris and April Morgan, were in attendance.