West Orange HS alum Colin Morgan at USMA crowned national boxing champion

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Colin Morgan thought he would join the debate team during his first year at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.

But after making a strong impression during a physical fitness exam, the West Orange High School graduate, who was a standout wrestler, took up the sport of boxing and joined the Army boxing team.

Four years later, Morgan became a national champion.

Morgan captured the 165-pound championship at the National Collegiate Boxing Championships held in Charlotte, N.C., April 13-15.

Morgan went 3-0 en route to the title. He scored a second-period knockout in the quarterfinals, before earning split-decisions in the semifinals and title bout.

“It’s a really good feeling,” Morgan said about winning the national championship. “I think it’s more so (the) validity of all the work that I put in. We work really hard, about six days a week, we have practices, and for two hours a day, we spar every other day. It’s been a consistent amount of effort. I went to the Golden Gloves earlier this year, I didn’t do so hot, I lost in the finals, so it was trying to figure out that speed and turning all the effort and the experience, and finally have it all pay off. It feels amazing.”

It was a great redemption for Morgan. This was his second time competing at the nationals. In his first nationals, he lost in the semifinals in the same weight class.

Morgan enjoyed a strong wrestling career at WOHS, placing eighth in the 160-pound weight class at the state tournament in Atlantic City in his senior year in 2019 and becoming just the fifth WOHS wrestler to earn a state medal. His older brother, Chris Morgan, also was a WOHS state wrestling tournament medalist in his senior year in 2015, taking fifth place at 184 pounds. Chris also went to West Point.

At the end of the school year, Colin was named the WOHS Male Athlete of the Year by the school. Coincidentally, Chris earned that same honor in 2015.

Colin was looking forward to joining his brother at West Point. But tragedy struck the day after Colin earned his athlete of the year award. Chris, a senior, was killed in a vehicle crash while on a training session.

In the weeks after the tragedy, Colin was preparing to attend West Point and went through a physical fitness exam. The Army boxing coach graded his exam and encouraged him to join the boxing team.

“He told me, ‘Hey, I’m looking at you. You’re pretty athletic. I’ve seen your scores. Come out for the boxing team and I’ll make you a national champion,’ “ recalled Colin.

Sure enough, those words proved prophetic.

“I really learned to like the sport in the short amount of time involved. It’s really a great experience; humbling, too,” said Colin, noting that the captains on that team, who have since graduated, became his mentors.

Colin also credits his former WOHS wrestling head coach, Stephan Zichella, who is the current WOHS athletic director. While he is preparing for a boxing match, Colin would think back to what Zichella would tell him, which is to always believe in yourself, never put yourself down and to put in the physical and mental work..

“Those were all the things that coach Z would always tell me,” Colin said. “It was the same mindset, the same mentality.”

Zichella watched Colin during the national final and was simply elated to see his former pupil emerge victorious.

“I was at the edge of my seat watching Colin in the national finals,” Zichella said.”There wasn’t any doubt in my mind that he won, but you never know with boxing judges and the way they score fights. It was a beautiful moment when the referee lifted Colin’s raised hand and the announcer read the scores, declaring Colin the winner.”

To Zichella, coaching Colin was simply a joy.

“Colin was one of the most well-rounded individuals, not to mention he was one of the finest athletes to attend WOHS,” Zichella said. “Colin was certainly very intelligent. He was a proud member of our debate team, and I used to love hearing him argue with his teammates and coaches. Colin was a lot of fun to be around. Colin was exceptionally gifted in many aspects. I admired Colin’s work ethic the most. He had a motor that just kept going. I knew it would serve him well in his life after WOHS. I am not surprised, but both proud and impressed with what he’s accomplished while at West Point. To earn the title of national champion is no small accomplishment.”

Colin will graduate from West Point this May with a bachelor of science degree in life science, and plans to go to graduate school at Rutgers University to get his master’s in molecular and cell biology. After earning his master’s, Colin will report to Fort Bragg, N.C. to specialize in air defense artillery for five years.

Colin is looking to stay involved with boxing. He is hoping to try out for a boxing program for qualified military personnel and will serve under the army’s boxing team.

Colin will always cherish his WOHS experience. Moreover,he will always be a proud West Point alum.

“Go Army, Beat Navy!” he said.

Photos Courtesy of Stephan Zichella