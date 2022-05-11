West Orange HS alumnus is part of award-winning ‘SportsCenter’ team

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Class of 2017 alumnus Jonathan Banks received a Sports Emmy for “Outstanding Studio Show – Daily” on June 8, 2021, for his work as a production assistant on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” The was nominated again on April 6 for the 43rd annual Sports Emmy Awards, with the ceremony to be held on May 24.

“I’ve produced highlights for the Super Bowl, the College Football National Championship and the Stanley Cup Finals, to name a few,” Banks said. “I’ve also created my own hockey segment which airs on the show.”

Banks was a prominent figure on “WOHS News,” which is broadcast on local channels 36 and 45. Banks could be seen anchoring, interviewing, filming and making videos. As part of the broadcast journalism program, Banks was able to get his feet wet in the field and headed off to Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn., where he received his undergraduate degree in journalism in 2020 and his master’s degree in sports journalism in 2021.

After working with “SportsCenter” for two years, Banks is now working with the event production department for “Baseball Tonight” and “Sunday Night Baseball.”