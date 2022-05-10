West Orange HS baseball team gears up to play Nutley in the GNT; beats Livingston

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 11th-seeded West Orange High School baseball team was scheduled to visit No. 6 seed Nutley in the first round of the Greater Newark Tournament on Tuesday, May 10, after press time. The winner was scheduled to play third-seeded Caldwell in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 11.

West Orange defeated Livingston, 7-4, on Wednesday, May 4, in a Super Essex Conference game in Livingston to improve to 5-6 on the season. Noah Stennett went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs, and Matthew Bove went 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI. Chance Garguilo, Michael Cassels and Riley Moses each had an RBI.