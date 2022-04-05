West Orange HS Class of 1972 to hold 50th reunion

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Class of 1972 Reunion Committee has announced that the class’ 50th reunion will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Archer Hotel, 130 Park Ave. in Florham Park.

All WOHS Class of 1972 alumni are invited to attend, along with one guest each. Tickets are required for each attendee and can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/2p99vt5c. This includes hors d’oeuvres and food stations, an open bar for one hour followed by a cash bar afterward, and dessert.

The event will be canceled if: the committee is unable to get 50 people to sign up by June 1, and/or if the state of New Jersey implements a health-related lockdown. If the event is canceled, those who bought tickets will be refunded.

The WOHS Class of 1972 Reunion Committee consists of Barbara Gross Franklin, Aimee Slavin Kaufman, Joe Belfatto, Gary Massa, Ken Moskowitz, Debra Goldman Barnet and Michael Barnet.