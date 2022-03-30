West Orange HS Future Business Leaders of America shine at conference

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Nine students from the West Orange High School Future Business Leaders of America Club traveled to the State Conference in Atlantic City from March 9 to 11 and came away with stronger leadership skills, awards and memorable experiences to prepare them for the future ahead.

The event began with WOHS FBLA team member Sophia Rowan singing the national anthem at the conference kickoff.

“The event was packed with competitions, meetings and workshops,” club adviser Anne Hanson said. “Our club had two teams participate in the competitions. Team International Business members included Amie Binan, Vanisha Janaki and Sophia Rowan, who advanced to the final round. Team Sports and Entertainment Management members included Frank Palumbo, Ethan Schwartz and Justin Schwartz. Connor Darville competed in the political science competition and qualified to participate at the National Leadership Conference in Chicago, Ill., this summer.”

Community Co-chairpersons Binan and Janaki were awarded first place for their community service project, “Stories for Success.” They collected more than 2,000 books throughout the school district and donated them to BookSmiles, an organization that distributes the books to communities in need.

“Thank you to Sophia Rowan, who also helped with the collection of books,” Hanson said, adding a big thank-you to the team’s parents, who helped to collect and deliver the books.

Janaki was selected as a state officer and will serve as vice president for the North Central Region for the 2022-2023 school year.

“These boys and girls worked very hard to make it to nationals and get some wins too. They learned so much about leadership and presentation to prepare them for the professional world they will be entering,” parent Deepa Krishna said.

“We are looking forward to another exciting year in the FBLA Club,” Hanson said.

Students interested in joining the FBLA Club can reach out to Hanson in Room 2102.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD