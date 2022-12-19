West Orange HS military alumni gather at Army-Navy game

WEST ORANGE, NJ — It was a homecoming of sorts at the annual Army-Navy game on Dec. 10 as several West Orange High School alumni gathered in Philadelphia to catch up and watch the game. Army beat Navy 20-17 in double overtime. From left are Colin Morgan, USMA Class of 2023; Elijah Millington, USNA Class of 2024; Royson Folas, USMA Class of 2025; Vanessa Letman, USMA Class of 2024; Serena Henry, USMA Class of 2027; and Pierce Moul, USMA Class of 2024.