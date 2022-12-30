West Orange HS para named district’s educational support professional of the year

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School paraprofessional Ferdinand “Freddy” Christian III has been named the West Orange School District’s educational support professional for 2022-2023.

Christian serves as a paraprofessional in the self-contained classrooms. He works one-on-one with students while assisting the classroom teacher in whatever capacity is needed. He has worked in the school district since 2013, beginning at Liberty Middle School and moving on to WOHS.

Christian grew up in West Orange, attended Seton Hall Prep and earned his degree from Temple University.

“I honestly love working in the town where I grew up, because it gives me the opportunity to give back and serve the community that has done so much for me. It’s truly a blessing,” Christian said. “It’s an honor to receive this recognition.

“I work with some amazing people that are all worthy of recognition. We have an incredible team that collaborates to provide a good experience for our students,” Christian continued. “It’s been a joy to work here.”

In addition to his talent in the classroom, Christian is also a coach for several athletic programs.

“I became varsity assistant coach for the boys soccer team this year, and am an assistant for the boys lacrosse team,” he said. “I’ve served as a volunteer coach for girls basketball in the past as well.”

Christian also serves as a coach for Play Unified, a program that bridges the gap between special needs students and general education students through sports. In the summer, he works with WOHS head boys soccer coach Doug Nevins on Nevins’ soccer camp.

“The West Orange School District is lucky to have Freddy Christian as an employee, coach and friend,” Assistant Superintendent Hayden Moore said. “We congratulate him on this well-deserved honor and look forward to all he will accomplish.”