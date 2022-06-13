West Orange HS Senior Awards Night distributes scholarships totaling nearly $400,000

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School held its annual Senior Awards Night on June 2, recognizing students for academic successes, athletic achievements, community service and more, and distributing scholarships totaling nearly $400,000.

The West Orange Scholarship Fund, overseeing several community scholarships, distributed a record $140,900 to 142 students. Formed in 1923, the fund has to-date distributed $1.7 million in scholarships to graduating WOHS seniors.

The fund oversees several large scholarships, including the Principal’s Scholarship, the CJ Morgan Foundation, The Nikhil Badlani Foundation Scholarship and Officer Timothy Groves Scholarship. This year, the NBF Scholarship was awarded to 24 students.

Air Force Jr. ROTC cadet Xander Lipsey, following in the footsteps of his brothers, Marshall and Cade, received the Army Scholarship to attend Syracuse University with a value of $220,000.

In addition to the fund, several other notable local scholarships were distributed, including from UNICO and the West Orange Elks. The ceremony ended with valedictorian Emily Liew and salutatorian Valentina Pappano receiving their sashes for graduation.

“These scholarships will assist our students in their journey to college,” Principal Hayden Moore said. “We are grateful to our community, groups and organizations for partnering with us to change lives.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD