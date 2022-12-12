West Orange HS senior receives full scholarship to Vanderbilt Univ.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior John Osajie has received a full scholarship, including all fees, tuition, room, board and books, from Vanderbilt University, located in Nashville, Tenn., thanks to the QuestBridge organization.

QuestBridge is a national nonprofit organization founded in 1994 and based in Palo Alto, Calif., with a goal to match high-performing, low-income students with leading colleges and universities. QuestBridge begins working with students in high school, continuing through college and even until their first job. The organization’s goal is to increase the percentage of outstanding low-income students attending the best colleges and support them to achieve success.

Osajie was one of 1,000 national finalists selected to receive scholarships. Margaret Fahey, Osajie’s guidance counselor, was instrumental in helping him through the process.