West Orange HS Student Council recognizes Black History Month on Instagram

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Student Council has continued its fundraising efforts and recognition of Black History Month with a campaign on its Instagram page.

Each year, the Student Council holds a large Black History Month dinner and event featuring guest speakers and student performances. Due to the recent COVID-19 surge, the event was canceled in person and moved to social media, where a Student Council scholarship fundraiser was held.

The fundraiser, the sale of T-shirts reading “I Am Black Excellence,” is scheduled to conclude Feb. 16, and, each day, the Student Council is posting a photo of outstanding black students and staff featuring positive affirmations and the “I Am Black Excellence” logo.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go toward a scholarship given to a graduating African American student.

The Student Council is represented by President Liv Lewis, Vice President Christina Sarkes, secretary Maura Baker and treasurer Lance Zeligson. The WOHS Student Council belongs to the New Jersey Association of Student Councils.