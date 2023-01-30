West Orange library closes its Mt. Pleasant Ave. doors, Rooney Circle facility not yet complete

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Public Library announced today that it will be closing its facility at 46 Mt. Pleasant Ave. as it prepares to move to 10 Rooney Circle. According to the announcement, the library board voted at its Jan. 26 meeting to close the Mt. Pleasant Avenue building.

The facility at 10 Rooney Circle is not yet complete. According to the library, the new facility is expected to be completed in late spring, at which time the library will reopen.

During the month of February, library staff will be available by phone at 973-736-0198 to answer cardholder questions about their accounts and how to continue to receive materials. The facility closure will not impact access to digital resources, which will be increased during this period, at wopl.org/digital-resources.

Due to WOPL’s inclusion in the BCCLS consortium, cardholders will have access to the hard-copy materials in 76 other library locations; cardholders must bring their card.

“Although we will be sad to vacate the home that West Orange has enjoyed since 1959, we are excited to begin our next chapter at a new location that is more accessible to the greatest number of residents and designed to carry us far in the 21st century,” the WOPL board and staff members said in the announcement. “We are sorry for the inconvenience and we look forward to seeing you in the future; please look for announcements on our website and social media for information about our grant reopening.”