West Orange man arrested for distributing child pornography

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A West Orange man employed as a food services contractor in a high school in East Hanover was arrested March 10 for distributing images of child sexual abuse, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced March 10.

Ezra W. Saphire, 29, is charged by complaint with one count of distribution of child pornography. He had his initial appearance by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge André M. Espinosa and was released on home confinement with electronic monitoring.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, from June 9, 2021, through Jan. 22, 2022, law enforcement conducted undercover online sessions using a publicly-available peer-to-peer software application program, a method of communication available to internet users through the use of special software that allows users to trade digital files through a worldwide network that is formed by linking computers together. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, law enforcement officers used peer-to-peer software to download 1,014 video files and 659 image files containing images of child sexual abuse through the IP address associated with Saphire’s residence. These files included multiple visual depictions of prepubescent children being sexually abused by adults.

The count of distributing child pornography carries a mandatory minimum term of five years in prison, a maximum term of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, or twice the gross gain or loss caused by the offense.

The charge and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.